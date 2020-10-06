Plan for overnight lane closures on Highway 89 north of Prescott starting Oct. 6

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight alternating lane closures on Highway 89 between Deep Well Ranch Road (milepost 320) and Outerloop Road (milepost 327).

Motorists should allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• North- and southbound 89 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, through the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8.

The closures are needed for maintenance crews and contractors to complete crack-seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

