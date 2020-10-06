OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Once developed, 'essential workers' would get vaccine first

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 12:21 p.m.

Across the state, 1,809,327 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 221,934 positive results and 5,713 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Yavapai County has tested 44,550 residents with 2,638 positive cases, 1,411 recovered, and 84 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and four PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

THE VACCINE PROCESS

"In the coming months, we hope to have good news about a vaccine for COVID-19, but when a safe and effective vaccine is available, we must use it effectively," YCCHS said in the release. "In time, as production increases, we want all people everywhere to have access to vaccines."

After a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, clinically tested, approved and manufactured, the process of administering it is expected to be the biggest immunization campaign in U.S. history. The first wave of immunizations is expected to go to up to 20 million Americans classified as essential workers. These include frontline health care workers, police, firefighters and paramedics, critical food and industry workers, and other critical positions.

To track reactions in real time, the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will get daily email and text messages the first week after their shot asking how they're feeling, according to YCCHS. After that first week, the vaccine recipients will continue to get weekly messages for the next month and a half.

"Yavapai County Community Health Services has trained for years on deploying mass vaccinations during a pandemic, and our public health staff are capable in managing vaccination programs, data systems and public education campaigns," YCCHS said in the release. "The department is also drawing on its experience during the H1N1 pandemic, when nationwide public health efforts immunized about a quarter of the country over the course of the 2009-2010 flu season.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: health experts fear flu season 'twindemic'
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: How to boost immunity
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 2,184 cases; flu shots more important during pandemic
Sept. 22 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; why a flu shot matters more this year
Sept. 23 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; lesser-known side effects of the virus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries