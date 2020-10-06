Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Once developed, 'essential workers' would get vaccine first

Across the state, 1,809,327 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 221,934 positive results and 5,713 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Yavapai County has tested 44,550 residents with 2,638 positive cases, 1,411 recovered, and 84 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and four PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

THE VACCINE PROCESS

"In the coming months, we hope to have good news about a vaccine for COVID-19, but when a safe and effective vaccine is available, we must use it effectively," YCCHS said in the release. "In time, as production increases, we want all people everywhere to have access to vaccines."

After a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, clinically tested, approved and manufactured, the process of administering it is expected to be the biggest immunization campaign in U.S. history. The first wave of immunizations is expected to go to up to 20 million Americans classified as essential workers. These include frontline health care workers, police, firefighters and paramedics, critical food and industry workers, and other critical positions.

To track reactions in real time, the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will get daily email and text messages the first week after their shot asking how they're feeling, according to YCCHS. After that first week, the vaccine recipients will continue to get weekly messages for the next month and a half.

"Yavapai County Community Health Services has trained for years on deploying mass vaccinations during a pandemic, and our public health staff are capable in managing vaccination programs, data systems and public education campaigns," YCCHS said in the release. "The department is also drawing on its experience during the H1N1 pandemic, when nationwide public health efforts immunized about a quarter of the country over the course of the 2009-2010 flu season.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.