Obituary Notice: William Junior Gaines
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:09 p.m.
William Junior Gaines, born December 16, 1930, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, died September 30, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
