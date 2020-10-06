OFFERS
Obituary: Judith Ann (Thordson) Nielsen

Judith Ann (Thordson) Nielsen

Judith Ann (Thordson) Nielsen

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:24 p.m.

Judith Ann (Thordson) Nielsen was born March 29, 1938 to Oliver and Selma Thordson in Hanska, Minnesota. She passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 4 surrounded by her family. She attended public school in Hanska and was the valedictorian of her high school class. In 1958 she married Milo Nielsen, enjoying 62 years together.

Judy and Milo operated the Nielsen family farm near Madelia, Minn. for three years.. During this time daughters Wendy and Rebecca joined the family. Economic conditions were difficult in agriculture, so they decided to totally change direction and Milo enrolled at the Univ. of Minnesota. During years in the Twin Cities, Judy was busy taking care of the household and raising the children.

In 1964, son Eric joined the family. After Milo’s graduation in 1971, the family relocated to the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles California. Here at last Judy was able to begin college. She graduated with Honors from Cal. State Northridge with a BS degree in Biology. She immediately began a career as Medical Technologist at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital. She was also very active in her church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir.

In 1988, Milo’s job took them to Switzerland for two years. While there, they happily traveled France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark. Upon returning to the U.S., Judy resumed her job as a Med. Technologist until 1996 when another job relocation took them to Greensboro, No. Carolina. Judy enjoyed No. Carolina and served as President of the local Newcomer’s Club and chief judge of the local election site. She also enjoyed playing bridge with a local women’s club as well as a couple’ club.

In 2005, Judy and Milo relocated to Prescott Valley, Arizona to be closer to their family, most of whom were in the west. Judy volunteered at YRMC Breast Center for several years, as well as the Adult Center of Prescott, helping run the Sunday bingo game. She was also very active at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, serving as an acolyte, as well as the Altar Guild, the quilting group and for ten years coordinated the twice a year blood drive.

Judy had a very inquisitive mind and valued education very highly. In retirement she and Milo attended about 15 Elderhostel programs all over the U.S. And Canada. She enjoyed learning new things. She also enjoyed travel, especially on cruise ships, which they were able to do frequently. A life-long dream was realized 3 years ago when she and Milo visited Iceland on a trip sponsored by Yavapai College. Judy was an extraordinary person, always ready with a smile. She was also a kind and loving person, very accepting of all people. She was very proud of her children and supported them in every way. She enjoyed a very full, interesting rich life and memories of her will endure forever. Her spirit will live on through her children, and her husband and many friends. May she rest in Heavenly peace.

The family requests memorials be sent to Good Samaritan Marley House in Prescott, Arizona. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

