Obituary: Gladys Irene Rodgers

Gladys Irene Rodgers

Gladys Irene Rodgers

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:26 p.m.

Gladys Irene Rodgers, 99, of Prescott, Arizona died Thursday October 1, 2020 in Prescott. She was born April 6, 1921 in Manton, Michigan to George and Ida Hanthorn.

Gladys loved her family above all things. She was married to Kenneth Rodgers for 52 years. Gladys was an Eastern Star for 82 years. During her working years, Gladys served in the medical field as a Medical Secretary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and her husband, Kenneth Rodgers.

She is survived by twins sisters; 3 children, Nanida Alexander, David Rodgers and Irene Swift; 9 grandchildren, 18 great -grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, with burial at 11:00 a.m.. Thursday October 8, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery 12000 Heritage Memorial Lane in Dewey, Arizona. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Gladys online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

