Growing Forward: Halloween, jack-o-lanterns take over Prescott Valley!

Marnie Uhl
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 1:11 p.m.

October … are you going to haunt us? Well, we are not scaredy cats so bring on your best stuff. Every year at this time I begin my holiday decorating with the Halloween theme. Witches, spider webs and jack-o-lanterns make their appearance in anticipation of the spookiest night of the year. Do you decorate?

Pink Power!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and being a survivor has made this month all the more important to me. Here at the Chamber we support and honor our breast cancer warriors by wearing pink each Friday. We love our Brady, who steps up and joins us in the pink spirit. It is important for every woman to get a mammogram and we are so fortunate to have our YRMC BreastCare Center here in our own community. This facility is state-of-the-art and is a one-stop for breast care services and is located on the East Campus.

Vote!

The Chamber is getting back to its quarterly breakfast programs on Oct. 13. The first program is our “Candidate Open Mic.” At this breakfast candidates running for our federal, statewide and local offices share their positions and why they would like your vote. Here you can meet and hear from our candidates up close and personal. We do have to limit seating due to health and safety guidelines; however, thanks to a great partnership with Looking Glass Media and SignalsAZ we will be videotaping the program for playback over our social media and YouTube platforms. Dates and times will be announced.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Our community is very fortunate to have a wonderful diversity in its business community. This year, we are partnering with Yavapai College and Alianza to visit our Hispanic-owned businesses and to thank them for being a vital part of our economic base as well as celebrating our Hispanic Heritage culture.

Halloween Happenings

We understand that we need to be cognizant of health and safety this Halloween season. Activities are being planned with those guidelines in mind to create fun but safe community events for kids. Mark Oct. 30 on your calendar for a fun and free event hosted by the Town of Prescott Valley. From 5 to 8:30 p.m. the Prescott Valley Civic Center amphitheater will be turned into “Jack-O’-Lantern Town” with movies, music, photo booths, characters and line dances. Bring a jack-o-lantern and wear a costume for drawing tickets. See the Town of Prescott Valley’s website for more information at pvaz.net. It will be a “howling” good time!

Star of the Month

To the organizers and volunteers who made the Prescott Valley Healing Fields of Northern Arizona and our Patriot Day ceremonies very special. We appreciate the work you do every year to make this event a time of honor and remembrance. We will not forget.

Congratulations and best wishes to our own Brady and Sierra Cabral on their wedding and as they begin their new life together.

Marnie Uhl is CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

