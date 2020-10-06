Adoption Spotlight: Abigail
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:37 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Abigail is creative and enjoys arts and crafts – especially making slime. She dreams of having a family where she can be a role model for other children. Get to know Abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
