Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 05
Prescott woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision at Gurley, Gail Gardener Way

This photo shows what the 1995 Chrysler LeBaron looks like after Prescott Fire extricated the driver, a 26-year-old Prescott woman who was involved in a collision with a 2013 Ford F-150 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 5, 2020 3:18 p.m.

This photo shows significant damage to the driver’s side of the 1995 Chrysler LeBaron after an accident with a 2013 Ford F-150 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

A 26-year-old Prescott woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and flown by helicopter to a Phoenix-area hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision at Gurley Street and Gail Gardener Way on Saturday.

On Monday, Prescott police and fire departments had no update on her condition.

WHAT HAPPENED

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Prescott Police and Prescott Fire responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the area of Gurley Street and Gail Gardener Way in Prescott.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders found a 26-year-old female driver of a 1995 Chrysler LeBaron trapped inside the vehicle and suffering from significant injuries.

“[She] had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Prescott Fire Department and then ground transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus before being airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital with critical life threatening injuries,” Prescott PD spokesperson Jon Brambila said in a statement Monday, Oct. 5.

Prescott firefighters work the scene of an accident near Gurley Street and Gail Gardener Way in Prescott on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

The other vehicle involved was a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old Prescott resident who suffered no injuries.

The F-150 sustained only moderate damage to the front end of the vehicle, while the LeBaron was significantly damages on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

INVESTIGATION

The investigation revealed that the Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Gurley Street approaching Gail Gardener Way and the Chrysler LeBaron was turning eastbound onto Gurley Street from Gail Gardener Way when the collision occurred.

“At this time we are unable to determine which driver had a green light and was the cause for the collision as there were no independent witnesses and the driver of the Chrysler has not been interviewed,” Brambila said in a statement.

“Impairment was ruled out on scene and was not a factor in this crash,” Brambila added.

Gurley Street was partially closed for several hours while first responders were on scene.

No further details were available.

WITNESS?

Prescott PD is asking if anyone was a witness to this collision Saturday, to please contact lead Officer Todd Attenberger at 928-777-1988.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

