Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: health experts fear flu season 'twindemic'

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 5, 2020 11:26 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,800,202 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 221,070 positive results and 5,707 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Oct. 5.

Those increases include 1,307 new positive cases and 14 deaths reported over the weekend.

Yavapai County has tested 44,380 residents with 2,628 positive cases, 1,411 recovered, and 84 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and four PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

FLU SHOT CLINICS

The Yavapai County community flu vaccination clinics which began last Wednesday have been a huge success, YCCHS said in the release. For the Village of Oak Creek Association clinic, YCCHS provided 90 flu vaccinations, and on Friday in Mayer, the public health nurses provided 72 vaccinations.

Today’s flu clinic is being held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin Street. People planning to attend can fill out the consent form ahead of time to save time.

A consent form and the full schedule of rural community flu shot clinics is available at www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

TWINDEMIC

Health experts’ biggest fear for the 2020-2021 flu season is a “twindemic,” where cases of influenza pile on top of the already burdensome number of COVID-19 cases — or where patients get infected by flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The flu and COVID-19 share some similar symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pain, headache, etc., which makes it difficult to diagnose the two infections by symptoms alone. The CDC has developed a test that detects both influenza A and B viruses as well as SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is currently available.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

