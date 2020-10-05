Adoption Spotlight: Aaron

Aaron is athletic and likes playing football, basketball and soccer or simply going for a walk. He is easy to talk to and opens up quickly, especially over a great slice of pizza. Get to know Aaron and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

process now online

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.