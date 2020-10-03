OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 03
Oct. 3 COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds 636 cases; Yavapai infection rate remains below metrics

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 10:52 a.m.

Arizona health officials on Saturday, Oct. 3, reported 636 additional known COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, increasing the state's totals to 220,399 cases and 5,705 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics reported by the state Department of Health Services remained fairly level.

Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases in Arizona and daily deaths have dropped in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The average for new cases went from 665 on Sept. 17 to 480 on Thursday while the average for daily deaths went from 19 to 16.

In Yavapai County, according to the ADHS website, added 19 positive cases and no deaths Saturday to the county’s totals for 2,609 cases of the coronavirus and 84 deaths. The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue reports on weekends; on Friday, YCCHS added 26 cases and no deaths, and accounted for 1,317 recoveries.

In data from The COVID Tracking Project, rolling averages of the positivity rate in Arizona testing stayed near 6% during the past two weeks; in Yavapai County that rate is 4.6%. One of the metrics for re-opening is positive rate must be below 5%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

In other developments,

  • The Navajo Nation, which sprawls across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, reported 32 new coronavirus cases and two new virus-related deaths Friday. The huge reservation has had 558 virus-related deaths and 10,404 cases.
