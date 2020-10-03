Obituary: Yvonne (Von) W. Morgan

Yvonne (Von) W. Morgan, a fourth generation native of Prescott, passed into her Heavenly Father’s waiting arms, on Sept. 21, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

She was born at her aunt’s house, on South Virginia Street, in Prescott, Arizona, on May 6, 1920. She was the second of four daughters born to Frank and May Wilson (Larremore).

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wyona, Lorraine (Mickey), Dama May; husband, James (Jim) Morgan; great nephews, Chris and Jim Kretzmann; and great niece Darcie Garber.

She was 100 years, 4 months and 15 days old. But who’s counting. She was. She was very proud to be the oldest living member of her family. She celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by parade led by the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Central Fire Department Chief and a long line of cars filled with family, friends and neighbors. She was lovingly known as “Aunt Von.”

Her pioneer family came by wagon train to Prescott in 1864 and eventually settled in Walnut Creek. Their colorful history includes a shootout in Walnut Creek, that left her great grandfather dead, and the saw mill explosion of 1887, that killed her uncles Zed Wilson and Andrew Steinbrook. In 2014, she was honored at the Sharlot Hall Museum’s Bicentennial celebration for being a descendant of a Prescott pioneer family and having family members who have lived in the area continuously since 1864.

Yvonne graduated Prescott High School in 1938 and beauty school in 1939. She worked in several shops around Prescott and later went on to own two of her own. She was an artist when it came to cutting hair. She spent 57 years doing what she loved.

She was treasurer for the Prescott unit of the National Hairdressers Association, member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, sponsored a bowling team and bowled on a league.

In 1956-1957, she rode along in a Mac semi-truck, delivering dynamite to the southern states. And for a period of time in the ’60s she owned the Anvil Rock Ranch by Seligman.

She married Jim Morgan in 1966 and the adventures kept coming. They spent a lot of time at his cabin in Cholla Bay, Mexico. They also took trips to Europe, Spain and Africa. They enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and did some traveling around the states. They moved to Mayer in 1977 and became mini ranchers/farmers. Then in 1993 they moved to Prescott Valley for health reasons. Jim passed in 1996. They had a good life together, she loved him a lot and missed him every day.

She was a member of the First Church of Christian Scientist, Boston, Massachusetts, and attended the local church. She met two very special people at church, Ruth Emerson and Jim Snedeker. Thank you both for all the love, time and caring you gave her.

Our sadness will be softened by the good memories. Our hearts are full of love. We will always remember what a great sport you were, your sense of humor, and how easy it was to make you laugh. You had a great laugh. Love You, Aunt Von.

Survivors include her four nieces, Betty (Lloyd) Garber, Lorraine (Jack Vierra) Douglas, Louise Vallely, Patty McQuality; daughter-in-law, Linda (Jim) Tripp; grandson, Jason (Dee) Morgan; granddaughter, Kimberly (Brad) Richardson; great grandson, JT Morgan; great granddaughter, Ashley (Garrett) Gummer; great-great grandson, Layton Gummer; great nephews, Ren (Tasha) Douglas, Gayland (Andrea) Garber; great nieces, Robin Hill, Babette (Scott) Wilson; great-great nephews, Tandr (Tish) Hill, Kohl Hill, Trent (Jordan) Douglas, Colby (Tiffany) Douglas, Asher Wilson; great-great niece, Piper Wilson; great-great-great nephews and niece, Kayson Douglas, Jacob (Suzanna) Frasier, Sammi Peterson. And many, many more loving family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.