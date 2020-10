Obituary Notice: Ros M. Hirshman

Ros M. Hirshman, born Sept. 9, 1955, in Australia, died Sept. 30, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

