Obituary Notice: Jean Ramsay Tidwell
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 7:20 p.m.
Jean Ramsay Tidwell, born June 25, 1929, in Walworth, Wisconsin, died Sept. 30, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
