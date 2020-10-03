Obituary Notice: Jean Ramsay Tidwell

Originally Published: October 3, 2020 7:20 p.m. Tweet

Jean Ramsay Tidwell, born June 25, 1929, in Walworth, Wisconsin, died Sept. 30, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Sign up for our e-News Alerts