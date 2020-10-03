Obituary Notice: Aurora Rivera Robles
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 7:22 p.m.
Aurora Rivera Robles, born Jan. 20, 1924, in Jerome, Arizona, died Sept. 29, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
