Obituary Notice: Aurora Rivera Robles

Originally Published: October 3, 2020 7:22 p.m.

Aurora Rivera Robles, born Jan. 20, 1924, in Jerome, Arizona, died Sept. 29, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

