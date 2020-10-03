Obituary: Marlene Mary Long

Marlene Mary Long, age 67, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Carol and Emerson Cahill.

Marlene grew up in Cleveland and graduated from John Marshall High School in January 1971. In April 1971, she joined the Air Force along with her brother Kent and fiancé, Robert Hutson. They completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. During basic training, Marlene married Robert Hutson on May 22, 1971. After basic training, Marlene and Bob were stationed in Minot, North Dakota, where daughter, Corinna was born. After leaving the service they returned to Cleveland, Ohio, where son, Robert was born. In 1976, Bob and Marlene divorced and she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to family who had moved there. She lived and worked in Phoenix until 1983 when she and her children moved to Maine and lived in Bryant Pond.

In February 1984, she married Michael McKamey in Locke Mills, Maine. Together they opened a very popular Mexican restaurant, Cisco & Poncho’s. People came from all over for her authentic Mexican cooking and delicious desserts. After many years in Maine, Marlene and Mike returned to Arizona in 1998 and later divorced.

She resided in Skull Valley and Prescott, Arizona, before moving to Yuma, Arizona, in about 2001 to pursue a new business opportunity. In August 2002, she married Grant Douglas Long of Yuma who died in 2007. She returned to Prescott and resided there until she moved to Tucson in 2011 to be closer to her daughter.

Marlene loved music and Native American art. She was an avid reader and amateur rock, gem, and mineral collector. She spent many hours exploring Arizona and collecting various specimens that she liked to study and display.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Emerson Cahill; and younger brother, Joseph Cahill; and sister-in-law, Mary Louise (Lucy) Cahill. She is survived by her children, Corinna Pietruszynski, and grandsons Dylan and Miles Pietruszynski of Tucson, Arizona; son, Robert Hutson and wife, Nickie, and granddaughters Evelyn, Sadie, Josephine and Maisy Hutson of San Tan Valley, Arizona; sister, Cynthia and husband, Graham Thomas of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brothers, Alan Cahill of Goodyear, Arizona, and Kent Cahill of Albuquerque, New Mexico; niece, Shannon Thomas of Seattle, Washington; nephew, Shawn Thomas and wife, Amy, and children, Chloe and Connor of Burbank, California; nephew, Nathaniel Cahill and wife, Sarah, and daughters, Lucy and Lana Cahill of Tempe, Arizona; and many other family and friends.

Brings Broadway Chapel in Tucson handled arrangements. Full military services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

