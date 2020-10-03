Obituary: Frank Caganich
Frank Caganich of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Hospice Of The Valley in Phoenix.
He served active duty in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and participated in many services for other veterans like himself.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Perrotta; his sons, Brian (Isaiah), Davin (Gina), and Jeffrey (Michelle); his daughter, Regina (Sky); sister, Barbara; grandchildren, Asia, Marissa, and Zachary; and friend, Guillermo.
Information provided by survivors.
