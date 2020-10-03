Obituary: Carol Ann Sexton

Carol Ann Sexton, age 81, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Carol was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Warren, Pennsylvania, to Bruce and Emma (Simones) Kinnaman.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam and Anita Sexton of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and Johnny Sue Ramirez (Urick) of Safford, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Parrish, of Amarillo, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bruce; a daughter, Betsy Sexton Jenkins; and a son-in-law, Edward Mitchell.

At Carol’s request her body will be donated to science. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Praise Center of Prescott Valley, 2820 Mountain View Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

A special thanks to everyone at Maggie’s Hospice.

Information provided by survivors.