Need2Know: The P.U.B. Prescott moving into downtown Prescott; 2nd new Circle K in Prescott Valley going up fast; Farbenholt Kennels celebrates 25 years
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 6 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 16, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Need2Know: 3rd Circle K on 2.3-mile stretch of Highway 69 breaks ground; home improvement store planned for Glassford Hill Road; Water-, ice-filling station going in near Wendy’s in Prescott Valley
Need2Know: New Circle K at Navajo and Highway 69 opens; Stepping Stones to close for parking lot repairs; Prescott Valley Burger King still closed; Thai House Café returns