Important Yavapai County election-related dates are approaching

With questions coming up regularly in national and state news about mail-in voting, the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has put out numerous press releases recently to get information out to county residents.

Yavapai County Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis said the phones at the County Recorder’s Office have been very busy in recent weeks, with voters asking a variety of questions about the upcoming voting process for the Nov. 3 general election.

Custis and Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman have emphasized a number of important dates, including:

• Monday, Oct. 5 – Last day to register/update information to vote.

• Wednesday, Oct. 7 – First day to vote early in-person

• Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Automatic ballots-by-mail will be mailed.

• Friday, Oct. 23 – Last day to request and be mailed a ballot.

• Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Last day to mail ballots back through the U.S. Postal Service to arrive on time.

• Friday, Oct. 30 – Last day to vote early in-person.

• Tuesday, Nov. 3 – Election day, with Vote Centers open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Custis emphasized that the county follows Arizona statutes on all of the voting dates and procedures.

Many of the ballot-related questions are answered on the Yavapai County Recorder’s Elections & Voter Registration website at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote/.

