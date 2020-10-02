Photo: Cougars open 2020 season with 28-12 loss at Fountain Hills
Prep Football
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 10:34 p.m.
The Chino Valley football team trailed 14-12 midway through the third quarter but surrendered 14 unanswered points the rest of the way in a 28-12 loss to Fountain Hills on Friday night.
The Cougars, and new head coach Michael Gilpin (former Prescott head coach) are 0-1 on the season. They’ll return home Friday, Oct. 9, to host Kingman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
