Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 02
Weather  74.0
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update: Virus remains, but all Arizona counties now ‘moderate’ or better

This COVID-19 dashboard is as of Oct. 2, 2020, and is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is as of Oct. 2, 2020, and is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 10:55 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,773,468 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 219,763 positive results and 5,693 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Oct. 2.

Those increases include 551 new positive cases and 19 deaths, since Thursday.

Yavapai County has tested 43,609 residents with a total of 2,601 positive cases, 1,317 recovered, and 84 deaths. Yavapai County’s increase in positive cases since Thursday is 26.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with four persons under investigation (PUI); the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

MILESTONE

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Thursday that all 15 counties in Arizona have met “moderate” benchmarks for safely reopening some businesses, such as indoor gyms and fitness centers, bars serving food, and movie theaters.

“The choices Arizonans have made in the interest of public health have gotten us to this milestone,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said. “COVID-19 remains in our communities, so it’s essential that everyone continue masking up, maintaining physical distance, washing our hands thoroughly and often, and taking other steps to reduce the spread.”

The state’s plan for safely reopening these businesses requires that the three benchmarks on the department's business dashboard be met for 14 days, with a 12-day reporting lag, to move between transmission phases. The benchmarks are cases per 100,000 residents, percent positivity, and COVID-like illness as a percentage of hospitalizations.

Yavapai County met the “moderate” benchmark a while ago, however, to meet “minimal” status the number of COVID-19 cases need to be below 10 cases per 100,000, percent positivity below 5%, and less than 5% COVID-like illnesses. The county is currently at 24 per 100,000, percent positivity at 1.9% and 3.0% COVID-like illnesses reported by hospitals.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

