OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 02
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Josh Grant throws 4 TDs as Bears shut out Mohave 56-0 to open season
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain's Josh Grant breaks free for extra yards in 2018. Grant threw four touchdown passes in a 56-0 win over Mohave on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bullhead City. (Courier file photo)

Bradshaw Mountain's Josh Grant breaks free for extra yards in 2018. Grant threw four touchdown passes in a 56-0 win over Mohave on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bullhead City. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 7:27 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY — Quarterback Josh Grant threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns, running back Elijah Acuna had two scores and the Bradshaw Mountain football team earned their first shutout since 2017 with a 56-0 victory over Mohave on Friday afternoon.

It is Bob Young’s first victory as coach of the Bears after being hired in the offseason to replace Chuck Moller, who unexpectedly passed away in May.

Young, who led Bradshaw Mountain rival Mingus for years in Cottonwood, said he wasn’t surprised at all how well the Bears did in the air.

“We’re keeping the same offensive philosophy as they’ve had in the last few seasons,” said Young, who is a typical Wing-T formation-type offensive coach. “These guys aren’t Wing-T guys. Coach Gary Cook has had these guys for three years. They have this offense down, so it’s a little different for me.”

Grant completed 14 of 20 passes and ran for 67 yards against the Thunderbirds (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon), which managed only 43 yards and one first down offensively against a stingy Bears defense.

“They were overwhelming. I was very pleased,” Young said about his defense. “Our defense had a great game plan, we thought we could have a really good defense this year.”

SCORING

Acuna’s 1-yard touchdown run put the Bears on the board at the 5:54 mark in the first quarter to make it 8-0. Grant than proceeded to throw four touchdown passes in the Bears’ next six possessions offensively, capping it off with a 65-yard strike to wideout Moises Hernandez to begin the second half to make it 49-0.

Hernandez had five catches for 109 yards to go along with his touchdown reception.

Makhy Phetinta had four catches for 111 yards and a score as well for the Bears (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon), which are now 9-0 all-time against Mohave and 18-26-1 in season openers since 1976.

BRIGHT FUTURE

Backup sophomore quarterback Grady Rose had a fun moment near the end of the second quarter, throwing a 47-yard touchdown to Phetinta, his first career high school throw.

“I laughed and looked at Josh [Grant] and said you might have just lost your job as starter,” Young chuckled, adding that Grant was on the sideline for a play due to a helmet issue and the referee taking him out.

“Josh is our quarterback, but we’re blessed to have two guys like that,” Young said, adding that Rose, who is a sophomore, is “special” and will be the future of the Bears soon enough.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain returns to Prescott Valley in Week 2 as the Bears host Flagstaff (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Mohave heads south in Week 2 to face the Marauders in Cottonwood. Kickoff at Mingus (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bears end 2019 season with 55-28 win over Mohave
Gameday Glance: Estrella Foothills at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 1
Bundrick’s 4 TDs leads Bears over Flagstaff in region opener
Bears shut out for first time since 2012
Bradshaw Mountain downed at Greenway after lopsided 4th quarter
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries