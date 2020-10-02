ADOT plans variety of projects next week that could restrict travel

Plan for southbound restrictions on I-17 near Bumble Bee Road on Oct. 6

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for southbound restrictions on Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee Road on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while ADOT crews complete shoulder repair work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in effect:

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) from 7 to 11 a.m. between Bumble Bee Road (milepost 249) and Black Canyon City (milepost 245).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Daytime restrictions on Highway 89 north of Peeples Valley start Oct. 6

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on northbound Highway 89 north of Peeples Valley in Yavapai County.

The following restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Thursday, Oct. 8:

• Northbound 89 will be narrowed to one lane only between Rancho El Oso Road (milepost 285) and Walnut Grove Road (milepost 288).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

• Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and direct motorists through the work zone.

The closures are needed for maintenance crews to complete pavement overlay to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Daytime lane closures on 89A in Prescott Valley scheduled for Oct. 6-8

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime, rolling lane closures on northbound Highway 89A while shoulder repair work is underway. The work will occur between Robert Road (milepost 324) and Legend Hills Road (milepost 331).

Northbound 89A will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Thursday, Oct. 8. Lane closures will be 1 to 2 miles long with delays of approximately 15 minutes.

Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and direct drivers through the work zone.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while shoulder repair work is underway.

All schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.