Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Numbers trending downward

Across Arizona, 1,765,551 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 219,212 positive results and 5,674 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Oct. 1.

Yavapai County has tested 43,474 residents with a total of 2,575 positive cases, 1,317 recovered, and 84 deaths. Yavapai County’s increase in positive cases since Wednesday is nine.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI); the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

TRENDS

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 219,212 today, an increase of 705 from Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The number marks the 13th straight day that daily cases dropped below 1,000.

While July saw an average increase of 3,075 new cases each day, Arizona averaged 877 new cases a day in August and averaged just 552 new cases a day in September.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 stands at 5,674 in Arizona after 24 new reported deaths since Wednesday.

Rates of infection and death are down sharply from just one month ago and hospital bed availability has improved, which experts attribute to tighter restrictions on congregating and mask-wearing, among other changes.

The decreases mean more parts of the state met benchmarks that let them enter the “moderate” transmission zone that allows some reopening, with Maricopa and Pima counties meeting the benchmarks.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.