Obituary: Jean McIver (nee Harvey)

Jean McIver (nee Harvey) of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 6, 2020. Jean was born in Leicester, England Oct. 21, 1925, to William and Evelyn Harvey. An only child, Jean enjoyed the company of many close cousins.

During World War II, Jean met James (Jim) McIver, an American paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne stationed for rest near Leicester, in preparation for D-Day. When the war ended, Jean traveled on the Queen Elizabeth and arrived at Ellis Island on Nov. 11, 1945, Veterans Day, where she was met by Jim. They traveled to Jim’s home in Los Angeles where they married and settled.

Jim and Jean were married four days short of 60 years. During their marriage they lived in both Southern California and Arizona and raised two children. Jean and Jim, along with their son, Bruce, began and operated Arizona Vision Supplies, the first open Eye Care buying group in the United States. They were involved in multiple ballroom dancing groups, and also enjoyed being a part of The Scots of Prescott organization. They enjoyed traveling, which for Jean included six trips back to England. Their final trip abroad together, in 2005, brought them back to where they met in England 62 years earlier.

After Jim’s death in 2006, Jean spent seven years enjoying the companionship of Dick Mason of Green Valley, Arizona. They took several trips together, including adventures to the Mediterranean and Australia. Throughout her time in the US, Jean proudly maintained her many English ways and contacts with friends and relatives through out the years.

Jean is survived by her children, Bruce McIver and Janet Moody (Larry); grandchildren, Seth McIver, Justin McIver (Sarah), Jody Laura, and Joel Moody (Crystle); and great-grandchildren, Hank, William, Garret, Abigail, Annabelle, Thomas, Caleb, and Reilly.

Remembering Jean’s fondness for making sure things were always kept clean and in order, her family can attest to the fact that Heaven is probably a good bit tidier already! Jean’s life will be celebrated in a family service at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Oct. 8, 2020.

