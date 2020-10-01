Obituary: Glen Foster Cluck

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 1:08 p.m. CST, Glen Foster Cluck — loving husband, and father of two children, and grandfather of five children — passed away at the age of 65 in Guam Marianas Islands.

Glen Foster Cluck was born on Aug. 22, 1955, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Phyllis (Nichols) Cluck. He graduated from Muskogee High School in 1973 and Trinity Bible College in Tulsa in 1975. On March 8, 1975, he married the love of his life, Donna Marie Rice, of Prescott, Arizona. They raised one daughter, Crystal, and one son, Jesse. Glen spent the rest of his life fulfilling God’s calling on his life as a pastor, evangelist, and missionary.

Glen Cluck served as the senior pastor of Victory Chapel Christian Fellowship Church in Yigo, Guam. He was saved in the Jesus People Movement in 1970 and was grafted into the Christian Fellowship Ministries led by Pastor Wayman Mitchell. He first entered the ministry in 1974 and served among many distinct Native American tribes. He pioneered and pastored several churches domestically and internationally including Macau and the Philippines. On numerous occasions he had evangelized based out of Prescott, Arizona.

He originally pioneered the church in Guam in 1984. He returned to Guam in 2003 to take over the church and today it is a thriving church planting base and revival center. He gave the final 17 years of his life to the island of Guam and to the people he loved.

Glen Cluck was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Cluck; both grandparents, Foster and Hazel Cluck, Carrol and Anna Nichols; and several uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Marie Cluck; his mother, Phyllis Marie Cluck of Muskogee, Oklahoma; his brother and sister-in-law, Dale and JoAnn Cluck of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and John Oliveros, his son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Angel Cluck; his grandchildren, Darius, Aliyana, Aadon, Aniyah, and Ava.

Glen Cluck will be missed by numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in law, sons in the faith, his Victory Chapel family and friends from around the world.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Victory Chapel in Yigo, Guam, at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Victory Chapel Guam website. There will be a viewing before the service from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in accordance to guidelines.

Interment will take place in Prescott, Arizona, at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

“But you be watchful in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry. For I am already been poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:5-7.

