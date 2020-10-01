Freedom Award recognizes City of Prescott for support of employees deployed in military
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 1, 2020 8:09 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 9, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 5, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
City of Prescott receives Freedom Award for ‘exemplary support’ for National Guard, Reserve employees