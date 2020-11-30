814 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 confirmed deaths in Yavapai County since Nov. 25

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 814 new cases of COVID-19 and nine confirmed deaths since the day before Thanksgiving, according to a news release Monday morning, Nov. 30.

The county has tested 64,333 residents with 5,650 positive cases, 1,816 recovered, and 118 deaths.

YRMC West has 25 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports four COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Across the state, 2,618,314 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 326,817 positive results and 6,639 deaths reported statewide, up 15,967 cases and 155 deaths since Nov. 25.

COVID-19 VACCINE TIMELINE & ETHICAL PRINCIPLES

According to YCCHS, an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) for a vaccine has a lower threshold for regulation than a full approval, which is a more time-consuming and involved process. Soon after Pfizer filed for approval, the FDA announced that its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) would convene on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer's data and make recommendations regarding the vaccine. The advisory committee is comprised of experts who give guidance to the FDA. It is possible that the committee could vote to recommend that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is safe and effective on Dec. 10, then in a separate decision the EUA heads to the full FDA for consideration. This process could take a few days or about a week, which could have the vaccine granted its authorization by Dec. 18.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has broadly outlined its approach for developing recommendations for the use of each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization or licensure, the release explained. There are four ethical principles that will assist ACIP in formulating recommendations for the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine while supply is limited, in addition to scientific data and implementation feasibility.

The four ethical principles are:

Allocation of COVID-19 vaccine should maximize the benefits of vaccination to both individual recipients and the population overall. Inherent in the principle of justice is an obligation to protect and advance equal opportunity for all persons to enjoy the maximal health and well-being possible. Justice rests on the belief in the fundamental value and dignity of all persons. Health equity is achieved when every person has the opportunity to attain his or her full health potential and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other socially determined circumstances. Transparency relates to the decision-making process and is essential to building and maintaining public trust during vaccine program planning and implementation.

These principles can also aid state, tribal, local, and territorial public health authorities as they develop vaccine implementation strategies within their own communities based on ACIP recommendations.

INFORMATION

• Call YCCHS at 928-771-3321 to make a flu shot appointment.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Information: 928-442-5103, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.