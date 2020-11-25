Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 90 additional cases overnight; meals available for Thanksgiving

Yavapai County saw 90 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday morning, Nov. 25.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 61,570 residents with 4,836 positive cases, 1,816 recovered, and 107 deaths.

YRMC West has 24 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 13, with one person under investigation (PUI). The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports four COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

Across the state, 19,198 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with 3,982 positive results and nine additional deaths reported, bringing the state total to 310,850 positive cases and 6,524 confirmed deaths.

The Navajo Nation reported an additional 121 known COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, increasing its totals to 15,374 cases and 638 deaths.

HOT MEALS FOR THANKSGIVING

The Salvation Army is hosting a dinner at Mile High Middle School. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., dinner is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To request delivery or volunteer, call 928-442-7347.

The Prescott VFW post to offer free Thanksgiving meals to Veterans. VFW Post 541 will offer 300 meals at a Thanksgiving Dinner pick-up from 1 to 3 p.m. for veterans and their families at the post, 202 N. Arizona. Meals will be first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Veterans must have an ID, VFW card or Legion card.

Old Town Mission in Cottonwood, 116 E Pinal Street: Today, Nov. 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This Thanksgiving Dinner is free of charge but as always donations are accepted and can be made online at oldtownmission.org. Also serving on Thanksgiving Day for those without a permanent residence.

Living Faith Church in Prescott Valley is distributing Thanksgiving food baskets Today, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7225 N. Coyote Springs Road. This is a drive-through event.

World of Life Assembly Church in Chino Valley – Today, Nov. 25, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., 590 W Road 1 North.

The Free Thanksgiving Food Box for Yavapai County Families is Sold Out.

Manzanita Outreach Drive-through Food Sharing event – Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 7450 E Pav Way, Prescott Valley.

INFORMATION

• Call YCCHS at 928-771-3321 to make a flu shot appointment.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Information: 928-442-5103, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

