OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 25
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

This holiday season, help friends and family avoid a scam

Bridget Small, FTC Division of Consumer Education
Originally Published: November 25, 2020 3:13 p.m.

When you talk with friends and family over the holidays, you may hear about new puppies, old sports rivalries, and dreams of the next vacation. As you join the conversation, why not share some ideas to protect the people you care about from scams? Read these tips from the FTC’s Pass it On campaign for ideas, and then tell people where to find them.

If your uncle mentions the unwanted calls he’s getting from “Social Security,” explain that the calls are from scammers posing as government officials. He can’t rely on caller ID, because scammers use technology to fake the numbers they’re calling from. Remind him to hang up when he gets an unwanted call, and let him know there are options for blocking calls, whether he uses a mobile phone, landline and or gets phone service over the internet.

While you’re trading ideas with the cousins about websites for shopping, socializing, and take-out meals, remind them to protect their identity on those new accounts. That means using strong passwords and limiting the information they share. They can also monitor their credit with a free credit report each week from the three national credit-reporting agencies at AnnualCreditReport.com. Weekly reports are free until April 2021.

If your just-retired friend starts chatting about the great work-at-home opportunity she found online, ask if she has to pay up front for the opportunity. Ads that offer to help you start an online business — after you buy a training system — are often scams. People who buy the “systems” often get pressure to pay more for extra services, but don’t get anything that really helps them start a business or make money.

Thank you for helping the FTC share information and help people spot and avoid scams. You can subscribe to the FTC blog to learn about the latest scams. And if you or someone you know sees a fraud, scam, or bad business practice, please report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Happy holidays.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries