Christmas Lighting Contest seeks entries; $1,000 cash to 1st-place winner

The Daily Courier’s Christmas lighting list and contest has returned, offering $1,000 cash for first place, $750 for second, and $250 for third.

Entries are being accepted from anyone in the Quad Cities; you need not be a subscriber.

The Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest is free and open to everyone, said Tim Wiederaenders, senior news editor of The Daily Courier and Prescott News Network.

The Courier is compiling the list of homes displaying Christmas decorations; for a complete list of the rules, visit CourierContest.com.

The public will get to vote online for the prize winners, Wiederaenders said. And, a printable map will be available for free on The Daily Courier’s website – dCourier.com. As entries are submitted they will be added to the map.

The contest is open to everyone in western Yavapai County – the quad-city area. The Courier urges everyone to enter, whether they’re interested in the prizes or not, so readers will have plenty of homes to view during the holidays, Wiederaenders said.

To put your home’s address on the list, visit CourierContest.com; the deadline to enter is noon Thursday, Dec. 10. Voting begins at noon Friday, Dec. 11, and ends at noon Monday, Dec. 21. The winners will be announced on dCourier.com and in The Daily Courier.

All entries must include the full address, the nearest cross street on each side of the house, a brief description of the décor, hours when your light display generally is turned on, your name, and phone numbers where the Courier can reach you during the day. Prior winners may not win the contest again for two years; however, they are allowed to submit their address for viewing.

The Courier will not publish any phone numbers. Please list your name as you would like it to appear on the online map and in the newspaper, e.g., “Bob and Carol Smith.”

In addition, the Courier is urging people to send photos of their homes, which also will be displayed online, so entrants have a better chance of winning. Many readers might choose winners based only on photos, Wiederaenders said. Send the high-resolution photos through the online form, email them to twieds@prescottaz.com, or mail prints directly to Tim Wiederaenders, c/o The Daily Courier, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Photos will not be returned.

If anyone has questions, they may call Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.

Prior Christmas lighting contest winner offers 5 tips for display success

Ryan Blauvelt — sometimes known as the “Clark Griswold” of Dewey — has won The Daily Courier’s Christmas Lighting Contest twice.

“We love Christmas; we love the season and the magic of it,” said Ryan, who is doing more this year than in previous years. “I just started adding stuff.”

And while he cannot win this year (see the contest rules at CourierContest.com), he is still decorating and offers the following tips on how to decorate successfully:

1 – “First would be not to take it too seriously, kinda have fun with it.”

2 – Support others. “We like going and meeting other people or entries,” Ryan said this week while decorating. “Strike up a conversation. We have a mutual interest.”

A plus there is, during the pandemic, “we’re talking outside – there are definite ways to keep up social distancing.”

3 – “Don’t be afraid to ask people to vote for you.”

4 – Think LEDs, versus the old incandescent bulbs; LEDs use about 5% of what traditional bulbs use, he said, adding that each string uses only 0.4 amps. “Even though I had 35,000 to 40,000 lights up last year, I could’ve plugged them into one 15 amp circuit,” he said giving a nod to safety and saving energy.

5 – Buy the lights after Christmas, if you can, when they are on sale. LEDs cost more than incandescents.

“It’s about the spirit of the season,” Ryan said. And, since most Christmas parades and events have been canceled this year, driving around in your car looking at the lights likely will be at the top of your list in 2020.

The Blauvelts’ home, with animated lights and music, is at 12650 E. Ortiz St. in Quailwood, and they will be up and shining beginning Sunday, Nov. 29.