Pet of the Week: Alvis

Meet Alvis, an approximately 4 1/2-year-old Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull mix.

Alvis is one handsome and fun boy! He gets along well with other dogs (not intact male dogs, however), cats and is good with kids of all ages.

He is house- and crate-trained. Alvis is an obedient dog who would thrive in an active household.

If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please contact the shelter to schedule an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.