Obituary: Oran Lee Root

Oran Lee Root. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 8:38 p.m.

Oran Lee Root, age 74, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born November 21, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to Oran M. Root and Olivia Hollis Erwin. After graduating from high school, he enrolled into the U.S. Army, Special Forces/Green Beret.

He received a Bronze Star for outstanding meritorious achievements. After 4 years of active duty in Viet Nam, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon retirement from the LAPD, he worked for Farmers Insurance Group as a fraud investigator. After retirement from Farmers Insurance, he and his wife, Vickie moved to Prescott.

Oran enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed his time spent with Katie, his service dog, who was always by his side.

Oran was preceded in death by his parents, Oran M. Root and Olivia Hollis Erwin. He is survived by his wife, Vickie; son, Oran R. Root; daughter, Holly Groshong; stepson, Ed Holbert; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Wilson and his cousin, Sammy Taylor.

Information provided by survivors.

