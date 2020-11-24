OFFERS
Local COVID-19 increases traced to private events, churches, care facilities, stores not following mitigation measures
105 more COVID-19 cases overnight

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 1:04 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a news release Tuesday morning, Nov. 24.

The county has cumulatively tested 60,598 residents with 4,746 positive cases, 1,816 recovered, and 107 deaths.

YRMC West has 21 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for eight, with one person under investigation (PUI). The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports three COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

Across the state, 15,556 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with 4,544 positive results and 51 deaths reported statewide, bringing the state total to 306,868 positive cases and 6,515 confirmed deaths.

WHERE ARE ALL THESE CASES COMING FROM?

According to YCCHS, their contact tracers are fielding hundreds of cases each day in Yavapai County. They are seeing spread from large congregate indoor settings like private events, church services, long-term care facilities and establishments not following the recommended mitigation measures, like big box stores.

Small social gatherings and parties have also been incubators for the virus.

"COVID-19 is most contagious in the first five days after symptoms onset, which underscores the importance of early case identification and quarantine," YCCHS explained in the release.

KNOW HOW IT SPREADS

• COVID-19 is primarily spreading person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. 

• Minimize contact with others to avoid being exposed to this virus.

• Not everyone who has COVID-19 shows symptoms. 

HOW YOU CAN PROTECT OTHERS

• If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. 

• If you are sick and around other people (ie. sharing a room or a vehicle, before entering a healthcare provider’s office), you should wear a face mask. If you are not able to wear a face mask, then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes.

• If you have concerns or questions about your health or potential exposure to the coronavirus, you should contact your healthcare provider.

County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27 this week. ADHS will be updating their online dashboards at www.azhealth.gov.

INFORMATION

• Call YCCHS at 928-771-3321 to make a flu shot appointment.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Information: 928-442-5103, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

