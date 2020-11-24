Adoption Spotlight: Gauge
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 3:31 p.m.
Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know Gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
