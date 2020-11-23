Pets in Need: Max

Max is a sweet 11-year old “young” collie/shepherd. After ten years with his family, he was sent to a shelter because of a move. Asking Max, he said “I get a lot of love and walks from the volunteers, it’s a nice place but I would really like to have my own real forever family.” I am good with other dogs except I prefer to eat alone or I might get cranky. I guess I would be happier living out my life as an only spoiled dog!” Max has a few senior issues but takes his joint support and that really helps his back legs. Max is eligible for our Senior to Senior Program so if you are interested in meeting this beautiful boy, call AARF at 928-025-7219. His wishes are our wishes! (A home visit is required before adoption).

Information provided by AARF Animal Rescue.