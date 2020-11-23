Living Faith Church in Prescott Valley distributes Thanksgiving food baskets Tuesday, Wednesday

Living Faith Church, 7225 N. Coyote Springs Road in Prescott Valley, will continue to distribute Thanksgiving food boxes as well as dairy/produce baskets for families in need from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The event started on Monday. Pastor Randy Vanesian said Living Faith hands out the food baskets in partnership with Yavapai Food Bank, Real Hope and The Gideons.

Real Hope provides the dairy/produce boxes. To participate, you need to follow a drive-thru protocol.

Expect a long line of cars, as there are stops in the parking lot for each vendor partner.

For more information, call Living Faith Church at 928-775-3025.