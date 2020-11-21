OFFERS
Obituary: Vernon Thimsen

Vernon Thimsen

Vernon Thimsen

Originally Published: November 21, 2020 7:04 p.m.

Vernon Thimsen, 95, fell asleep in Jesus Oct. 31, 2020. He was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1925. His place of birth was Santa Rosa, California.

Vernon had lived in Prescott since 1945 after serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Charleston. He and his first wife, Dora (Jackson), raised four children and were married over 50 years.

Vernon was produce manager at three different Safeway stores and also worked at the Prescott VA and Pioneers’ Home. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, bowling and square dancing.

He was preceded in death by a son, James “Randy” and his first wife, Dora. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, William and Stan; and daughter, Annis (Potter); seven grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 17 great, great grandchildren.

A Military Memorial will take place for family members at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the Arizona Pioneers’ Home for the quality care over the years. They also want to thank the Ruffner- Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott Valley for providing heart-felt options during this time of grief.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

