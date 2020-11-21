Obituary: Terry Joe Stobbs

Terry Joe Stobbs passed away Nov. 12, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born on Jan 22, 1935, in Milford, Nebraska, adopted by Clayton and Margaret Stobbs.

Terry was in the military stationed in Germany, 1954-1956. He soon married Shirley Thompson in 1957. Terry and Shirley ran a local kids hang out in Chillicothi called the “Rumpus Room” that was in the basement of an old bank.

In 1958, they started their family and had two children, Renee and Robbie, both now living in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and one grandson, Clint Grill of Mexico. They moved to Vista, California, in 1968 and raised their family there. Terry and Shirley moved to Arizona in 1998.

We will miss you Dad, you’re with Mom now. We love you.

Funeral will be at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 W. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, Dec. 02, 2020. Viewing will be at 10 a.m., services at 10:30.

Information provided by survivors.