Obituary: Margery (Marge) Elaine Brown

Mrs. Margery (Marge) Elaine Brown of Prescott passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence. She was 96 years old. Born on Nov. 13, 1924, in Morris, Illinois, daughter to the late William Clarence White and Florence Edna Peacock White.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Warren Brown; and her brother, Kenneth White.

Marge was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, pilot in her youth, baker of chocolate chip cookies, and bringer of joy wherever she went. She had an adventurous spirit and often shared that she was born 100 years too early, wishing she could have traveled to space. Marge enjoyed going to the mountains, four-wheeling, cookouts and camping with family, music, peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, and lemon drop candies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marge is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Dave (Sherry) Brown and Tom (Joy) Brown, both of Chino Valley; five grandchildren, Laura (Marty) Wallace, Sam (Juliana) Brown, Julie (Brian) Salkeld, Bobbi (Rick) LaBoy and Philip Brown; as well as great-grandchildren, Emma Wallace, Julio Brown, Bella LaBoy, and Scarlett and Wyatt Salkeld. She leaves many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.

Marge will be laid to rest in the Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery in Dewey, and honored in a private graveside service for family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a charitable donation in Marge’s honor to Maggie’s Hospice at www.maggieshospice.com.

Information provided by survivors.