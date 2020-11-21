Obituary: Esther Grace Houston

Esther Grace Houston, 88 years old, died at home on Nov. 17, 2020.

Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Houston; parents, George and Lucille Peters; and aunts, Hattie Grace Elliot and Esther Will. Esther is survived by her cherished twin sons, Bruce Houston (Leslie) of Sierra Vista and Brad Houston (Slim) of Grand Canyon Village; and her three treasured grandsons, Robert Houston, Matt Houston (Laura) and Paul Houston.

Esther moved to Prescott when she was 4 years old. She absolutely loved Prescott. She enjoyed hospital visits with her dogs and hiking Granite Mountain. She had many wonderful friends in Prescott.

Esther graduated from Prescott High School and was active in reunion activities for many years. She attended and obtained a RN degree from Ford Hospital’s Nursing Program in Detroit, Michigan. She met her husband while attending nursing school. Esther enjoyed nursing and worked for many years in that profession.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dan Morris and Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, their staffs, and the staff of the YRMC Infusion Center for their competent and compassionate care.

Because of COVID-19, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers please donate blood or make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

