Obituary: Danny Arthur Wilson

On Aug. 3, 2020, Danny Wilson left this earth for his next great adventure. Danny was born to Loren and Joan Wilson in Shelbyville, Illinois, on July 5, 1955. He grew up with two brothers, Dave and Darrell Wilson.

He received his undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University, and went on to graduate from law school at the University of Arizona. Danny spent his professional career as an Attorney and Partner at a prestigious Prescott Law Firm.

His love lives on in his wife of 40 years, Linda Wilson; his two daughters, Allison and Lorna; and his two granddaughters, Eden and Ella. Danny had a great passion for his family and animals. He also loved taking care of his home and yard, reading, and enjoying the simple things in life.

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to aspca.org, or any animal organization of your choosing. There will be no memorial services; instead, when Danny comes to mind, raise a glass to toast his life.

“This lifetime will never be enough, so I will find you in the next.”

