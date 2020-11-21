Obituary: Alice Lee Thompson

Alice Lee Thompson, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on Groundhogs Day, Feb. 2, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, to Kenneth LaVoie and Shirley Silloway.

Her family, including her stepfather, Albert Hanna, moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1952 and Alice graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1961.

In May 1962, she married Robert Herod and they had two children, Michelle and Vincent. They divorced in 1976. In 1978, Alice gave birth to her third child, Nathan J LaVoie.

Alice had a lifelong kinship with animals and was known to save many fledgling birds and puppies. In 1979, she purchased her first chihuahua, ChaCha. Raising chihuahuas became a lifelong passion and she later became known as “The Chihuahuamama” in Arizona and folks from all over the world would come to purchase a puppy or just gain chihuahua knowledge from her.

In 1991, Alice married the love of her life, Donell Thompson and they were together for 31 years, living in their beautiful home in Central Phoenix.

Alice is survived and loved by her husband, Donell; daughter, Michelle Herod (Todd); and sons, Vincent Herod (Paula) of Prescott and Nathan LaVoie (Rachel) of Poole, Georgia. Survived by her brothers, Verne LaVoie of Montana, Jeff Hanna (Lynn) of Arizona; and sister, Evelyne Patterson of Texas. Survived by her grandchildren, Erika Herod Keith and Matthew Herod of Arizona, Naomi, Rory and Vivica LaVoie of Georgia. She had two great-grandchildren, Parker and Jaxon Keith, and she had many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins and her friend, Dora Enriquez, and her caregiver, Robyn Lee Cleland. Alice was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth LaVoie; mother, Shirley Williams; and sister, Laura Towns.

We will hold a Celebration of Life in Prescott, on Nov. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., please contact Michelle Herod, 928-445-9371 for more information. We would like to thank Kindred Hospice and David’s Desert Chapel for her end of life care.

Information provided by survivors.