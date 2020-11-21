OFFERS
Beware of ‘porch pirates,’ Prescott Valley Police warn

A more and more common practice in this age of online shopping is “porch pirates” who steal your packages after they are delivered to your home. (Matthew Van Doren/Courier)

Originally Published: November 21, 2020 9:04 p.m.

‘Tis the season to be jolly — ‘tis not the season to be a victim! This year, more than ever, many are taking their shopping online to stay safe from COVID-19, which means thieves can expect a plethora of packages at residents’ doorsteps.

The Prescott Valley Police Department has a few tips to keep gifts safe from “porch pirates” this year.

“Because of COVID-19 and with everybody shopping online, packages are going to be delivered to houses more frequently. And they become crimes of opportunity. It’s the residents’ job to limit those opportunities,” Police Commander James Edelstein stated in a news release.

“If you can, have your packages delivered to your job, or a neighbor’s house, or a relative, or get a signature on delivery.”

Edelstein also recommended installing a porch camera. While it won’t prevent theft, it can help law enforcement officials find a suspect faster. He also encourages neighbors to look out for one another. If you see anything suspicious, immediately contact local law enforcement.

Prescott Valley Police can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

