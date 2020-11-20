Nov. 20 COVID Update: Yavapai County reports 168 new cases of COVID-19

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, a new “highest total” of single-day cases since July, according to YCCHS’ Friday, Nov. 20, news release.

Yavapai County has tested 58,543 residents with 4,245 positive cases, 1,679 recovered, and 103 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West has 16 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for nine, with three persons under investigation (PUI). In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports four COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 27,614 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since Thursday, with 6,427 positive results and 43 deaths reported.

There have been 291,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of the pandemic and 6,427 deaths.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH THE FLU?

The Centers for Disease Control report, for the week ending Nov. 7, states that influenza activity in the United States is low at this time. There have been 179.6 million doses of flu vaccine distributed throughout the U.S., 93,482 specimens have been tested, with only 262 or 0.3% positive cases.

Of those, 52.7% of the cases were from the influenza-A strain, and 47.3% from the influenza-B strain, according to the YCCHS news release.

In Arizona, there have only been 79 cases of the flu reported with Maricopa County with 43 of the cases and Pima County with 13; Yavapai County has had only one case, with the remainder in other counties.

Every year in the Arizona, on average, 5% to 20% of the population gets the flu; more than 4,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications; and about 700 people die from flu. Some people – such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions – are at high risk for serious flu complications.

The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination. ADHS and CDC recommend a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

There are several myths about the flu that experts have debunked, such as:



The flu won’t be a problem because we’re wearing masks. Doctors “are hoping — but not betting on — a lighter influenza season this year as people practice physical distancing, mask wearing and better hand hygiene. Everything we’re doing reduces risk, but It doesn’t make the risk zero.”

The flu is more deadly than COVID-19. All credible research suggests the death rate for COVID is much higher than that of the seasonal flu. During the 2018-19 flu season, the CDC estimated there were 35.5 million U.S. cases and 34,200 deaths. Comparatively, the CDC reports that as of Oct. 11, there have been 7.7 million cases and 213,614 deaths due to COVID-19.

A flu vaccination will protect you from COVID-19. Getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19; however, a flu vaccination has many other important benefits. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.

Call YCCHS at 928-771-3321 to make an appointment.

INFORMATION

• Take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine;

• Get your Flu Shot! Call 928-771-3321 to make an appointment at YCCHS;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

• Arizona 2-1-1: An everyday resource: https://211arizona.org;

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and other resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19; and,

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.