YSCO asking for public’s help to identify suspect(s) who fired rounds into Mayer residence

Three of the five bullet holes in the exterior wall. (YSCO)

Three of the five bullet holes in the exterior wall. (YSCO)

Originally Published: November 19, 2020 4:08 p.m.

photo

A bullet hole is seen in the playroom with a child safety seat and children’s books. (YCSO)

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for firing five bullets into a house in the 12000 block of Carrion Way in Mayer.

The victims reported that sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, an unknown person(s) fired five rounds through the exterior west wall of their home. The bullets, possibly 9mm luger rounds, penetrated multiple interior walls with one bullet coming to rest inside a washing machine.

The bullets passed through an interior room and a playroom where the victims’ grandchildren often play. The residence sustained approximately $5,000 in damages. It is unknown if the victims and their grandchildren were home or not at the time of the shooting as they were out of the house for a few hours on the 7th.

This, of course, is a serious and potentially fatal violent crime, a news release states. Any suspects in this case are facing charges of discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and criminal damage, both serious felonies. It is doubtful that the suspect(s) had any idea if the victims were home or not.

If you provide any information that leads to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous and never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

