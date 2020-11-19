OFFERS
Yavapai County sees 101 new COVID-19 cases overnight; 4,123 test positive across Arizona

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 19, 2020 1:05 p.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

After setting a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases just 24 hours earlier, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 101 new cases in the county overnight, according to a news release Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s count hit 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a previous high of 62 on July 2, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

Yavapai County has tested 58,016 residents with 4,077 positive cases, 1,679 recovered, and 102 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott has 13 COVID-19 patients and YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for eight, with five persons under investigation (PUI). In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations and six PUI.

The Prescott VA reports two COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 19,193 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with 4,123 positive results and 19 deaths reported statewide.

There have been 287,225 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,384 deaths.

BENCHMARKS

School and workplace benchmark dashboards were updated by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday, reflecting two weeks ending Nov. 3.

COVID-19 testing shows that as of Nov. 1, Yavapai County is at 133 cases per 100,000 individuals, up from 80 on Oct. 25.

From those getting tested, individuals are now at 7.6% positivity rate as of Nov. 1, up from 4.9% on Oct. 25.

And lastly, hospital visits from people for COVID-like illness in the county are at 5% as of Nov. 1, up from 3.8% on Oct. 25.

Benchmark statistics from Nov. 1 until Nov. 19 have not been calculated to allow time for testing to finalize and data to be collected.

“With one criterion above the threshold, Yavapai County remains in the moderate status with the recommended delivery model for school as hybrid,” Farneti said in a statement.

photo

School and workplace benchmark dashboards were updated by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday, reflecting two weeks ending Nov. 3. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

THANKSGIVING

In a Wednesday, Nov. 18, press conference, Dr. Cara Christ, Director of ADHS, urged people to move Thanksgiving celebrations outside, wear a mask, minimize the number of guests, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid self-serve or buffets, and to celebrate virtually if possibly in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

NEW TEST SITES

Gov. Doug Ducey announced testing sites and health campaigns at Sky Harbor, Mesa-Gateway and Tucson International airports.

According to ADHS, Dr. Christ will work with the airports to launch testing sites, allowing incomers to get tested immediately with quick turnaround for results. The department will also work with airports to establish inbound messaging around the importance of wearing masks and information on where travelers can get tested.

Ducey also indicated new guidelines would be released by ADHS to keep students and staff at school safe.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

INFORMATION

• Take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine

• Get your Flu Shot! Call 771-3321 to make an appointment at YCCHS

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: An everyday resource: https://211arizona.org

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and other resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

