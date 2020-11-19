OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Gameday Preview: #20 Bradshaw Mountain at #22 Deer Valley — Week 8
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain Bears. (Courier graphic)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 19, 2020 7:29 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not a state play-in game, or postseason contest for the Bears. The AIA allowed teams this season to schedule an eighth game to cap a seven-week season if the said club did not qualify for the state play-in round, or state playoffs.

Who: #20 Bradshaw Mountain Bears at #22 Deer Valley Skyhawks

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Deer Valley High School, Glendale, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 95.9 KKLD

Coaches: Deer Valley — Dan Friedman (4th season); Bradshaw Mountain — Bob Young (1st season)

Records: Deer Valley (3-4, 0-3 Southwest); Bradshaw Mountain (3-4, 3-3 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Deer Valley 42, Bradshaw Mountain 7 (Sept. 28, 2012, in Glendale, Arizona)

Last Week: Deer Valley — Lost to #15 Estrella Foothills, 49-38; Bradshaw Mountain — Lost to #4 Cactus, 54-17.

The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain, on a three-game losing streak, has the chance to end the 2020 season on a positive note if it can beat Deer Valley in an extra, non-playoff game on the road. The Bears were able to schedule the contest after their Week 7 loss to Cactus at home. Deer Valley has lost four of its last five games, so something has to give here. Bradshaw Mountain has been a better road team this season, compiling a 2-1 mark (1-3 at home).

Players to Watch: Deer Valley — QB Rudy Gonzales, So.; RB/OLB Ashton Hill, Jr.; WR Trenton Green, Sr.; WR/CB/KR/PR Kellen Huth, Sr.; DB Djevon Miles, Jr.; LB Jermaine Moore, Jr.; OLB/MLB Jaden Stewart, Sr.; PK Tanner Bobic, Jr.; Bradshaw Mountain — QB/WR/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; QB/WR Grady Rose, So.; RB/CB/KR Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR/CB/KR/PR Moi Hernandez, Jr.; TE/ILB Malachi Stephenson, So.; WR/DB Makhy Phetinta, So.; OLB Brock Fringer, Jr.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; LB Calvin Mayotte, Jr. OLB Aiden Ott, Jr.; CB Blake Huenemeyer, Sr.

Weather Forecast: 78 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear, 5 mph NNW; sunset at 5:23 p.m.

