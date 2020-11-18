Yavapai County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases overnight, its highest total since July

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, the highest total of single-day cases since July, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

Yavapai County has tested 57,457 residents with 3,976 positive cases, 1,679 recovered, and 102 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott has nine COVID-19 patients and YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for seven, with three persons under investigation (PUI).

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports 13 COVID-19 hospitalizations and four PUI.

The Prescott VA reports two COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

A total of 17,080 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with 3,206 positive results and 53 deaths reported.

There have been 283,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of the pandemic and 6,365 deaths.

KEEP STUDENTS SAFE

Last week Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona Department of Education leaders announced a campaign to keep students safe from the virus without necessarily having to close schools.

The “Healthy Kids, Open Schools” campaign is meant to help parents know when to keep their kids home from class and urge them to report symptoms and test results to the schools.



Director of ADHS, Dr. Cara Christ, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman called on masks to be worn during all school activities, including sports and bus rides.

Hoffman expressed concern over both the surge in cases and the isolation kids feel when they're away from their teachers and friends.

"When our schools close to in-person instruction, it is devastating to our communities," Hoffman said. "Without serious changes from us, the adults making daily choices determining the virus' path, we cannot expect these numbers to head in a safe direction. The more we ignore the virus, the less stability we provide our students and families."

Following mitigation strategies such as wearing masks, keeping physical distance from others outside our household, and staying home when sick, are just as important when in our community as they are when in school.

“We should always wear masks and keep our physical distance when around others. This includes participating in sports or other extracurricular activities, even if outdoors,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said. “Following these mitigation strategies help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and allows us to continue to do the things we want to do.”

“We often feel safer at small gatherings because we are with close friends or family. While small gatherings are safer than large gatherings, simply because there are less people, there is still a risk of transmitting COVID-19. When we wear our masks and maintain physical distance, not only do we continue to protect ourselves and those we love, but we help limit the level of spread in the community which helps to keep schools and businesses open,” Farneti added.

INFORMATION

• Take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine

• Get your Flu Shot! Call 771-3321 to make an appointment at YCCHS

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: An everyday resource: https://211arizona.org

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and other resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.